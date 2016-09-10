Motta urges PSG improvement for Arsenal showdown

Thiago Motta concedes Paris Saint-Germain are yet to hit top gear under new boss Unai Emery and believes they must improve for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The Ligue 1 champions were unable to return to winning ways on Friday as a last-gasp equaliser from Robert Beric gave Saint-Etienne a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes.

Before the international break, Emery's men were beaten 3-1 by Monaco having won their initial two league games.

"Yes it is a transition, that is true," midfielder Motta told reporters. "Not only coaches, there are also new players but these are not excuses.

"This is the beginning of the season, after it's true we must improve. If we play at this level we must improve.

"We have to start on Tuesday because we play a home match of the Champions League against a top rival as Arsenal and we are able to beat them.

"Everyone should give a little more to find the results.

"This is the beginning of the season. I understand the criticism but we will try to improve. The season is long and we know we can do better. We'll see. It depends on us."

PSG have knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League in each of the past two seasons, but fell to Manchester City in the quarter-finals last time around.

Motta expects their latest Premier League assignment to present a different challenge.

"I think it's a little more [difficult] because this is a team that wants the ball too," he explained.

"I think it is a different story because Arsenal wants to play with the ball, attacking all the time. They have top players like [Mesut] Ozil.

"I think we'll do a big game because [Friday's performance], was not enough as I said before. We must each give a little more."