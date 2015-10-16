Mourinho to appeal FA punishment

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is to appeal the £50,000 fine and one-match suspended stadium ban handed to him by the Football Association (FA).

Mourinho was found to be in breach of FA rules after he claimed that match officials were "afraid" to award penalties to his team in a post-match interview following a 3-1 defeat to Southampton on October 3.

Having also said that "it would not be a problem" if English football's governing body was to fine him for his latest outburst, Mourinho branded his fine "an absolute disgrace" at an event to launch his new book on Thursday.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Aston VIlla, Mourinho stated that he had read the written reasons for his FA charge and confirmed that he would appeal against the resultant punishment.

"I have to be honest with myself, it is the most important thing, so I have to appeal," he said.

"I think in the moment we got the written reasons and I decided to appeal, I think [that is] is the moment to stop with my opinions."

Mourinho went on to accuse the FA of stifling the opinions and passions he sees as being integral to the English game, but did not rule out working for the organisation in future as national team manager should the chance arise.

He added: "Maybe I am naive, but for me English football and its fans and passion for the game are what makes me like so much this country, not the FA. It is the people.

"If one day I have to work for those people, I will."