Mourinho to appeal improper conduct charge

The Portuguese was sent to the stands during his side's 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on March 15 following his response to Ramires' late sending off for a challenge on Karim El Ahmadi.

Mourinho encroached onto the field of play to confront referee Chris Foy and was charged by the FA last Wednesday.

Ramires' dismissal was Chelsea's second of the match after Willian was sent off for two yellow cards earlier in the Premier League encounter.

Mourinho had earlier stated his intention to contest the charges, saying on Friday: "Yes, I have decided. I don't accept the charges.

"I will do it (make his defence) privately, but for obvious reasons I don't accept the charges."

The FA confirmed to Perform on Tuesday that Mourinho had denied the charge and requested a personal hearing.