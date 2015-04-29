Mourinho: Arsenal can be invincible again

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho believes four marquee signings could see Arsenal go another season unbeaten.

Mourinho's men stand on the brink of clinching the Premier League title, needing two wins from their last five fixtures to lift the trophy.

Arsenal, who previously went a season without defeat in 2003-04, are 10 points adrift of their London rivals in third.

"It's even more difficult to dominate than before," he said. "How can you speak about domination when everyone knows what will happen next summer?

"Give to Arsenal four top-class players and I think they will again be the Invincibles.

"Man United have a phenomenal squad. They will invest hugely again in the summer.

"City have done phenomenally, winning two titles in three years, and people say they will invest hugely.

"Liverpool fighting for the title for many years. Next year it will be even more difficult for everyone.

"At this moment, it's very difficult in the Premier League for a team to be dominant. This is not Germany with Bayern Munich. This is not Switzerland with Basel. This is not Scotland with Celtic."

Chelsea visit Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday.