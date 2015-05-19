Mourinho blames rivals for West Brom loss

Jose Mourinho blamed Chelsea's nearest rivals for his team's 3-0 loss to West Brom in the Premier League on Monday.

A brace from Saido Berahino and a second-half goal from Chris Brunt saw Tony Pulis' men to their win at The Hawthorns, with Cesc Fabregas sent off in the 29th minute for Chelsea.

With the title already wrapped up, Mourinho said his side were unable to play at the intensity required.

The Portuguese tactician said his team could not be blamed for winning the title with matches to spare.

"Football is to be played at maximum intensity and in our situation it's not easy to do that," Mourinho said.

"I cannot say it's a big surprise for me. I know what normally happens when a team is champion with matches in hand.

"Bayern Munich lost the last three matches in the league, and when you're champions so early it's difficult to keep the motivation high.

"When you lose that salt and pepper of the competition it's difficult to compete at the highest level.

"If I have to blame anybody, blame Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool for letting us win the title so early."

Chelsea are eight points clear of City (76 points) and even further clear of Arsenal (71), United (69) and Liverpool (62).