Mourinho: Book sales the reason behind Drogba criticism

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has taken an astonishing swipe at club great Didier Drogba, claiming he refuses to take notice of his former favourite's recent jibes.

Drogba, now playing in MLS with Montreal Impact, called for the Chelsea squad to show more leadership, with the defending champions languishing in 15th position in the Premier League table.

Mourinho has hit back at the criticism, however, and questioned Drogba's motives behind the quotes, suggesting the Ivorian is looking to create controversy to coincide with the release of his new autobiography.

"When you speak because you want to sell books, I don't read. I don't read," the Portuguese coach said.

"I like good interviews. I like interviews from big guys like Didier with good journalists, newspapers or television.

"But this is not an interview. It was to sell books.

"It doesn't disappoint me. It was just the reality. It was just to sell books. I can analyse Didier's interview with pleasure, but not Didier selling books."

Drogba, who is eager to return to Stamford Bridge in a coaching role once retiring, told the Mirror the Chelsea's younger players must develop their mental strength to reaffirm their league status.

"Yes, JT [John Terry] is still there but on your own it is very difficult," he said.

"Other players have to come up with this mentality, you are not born with it. You build it. Maybe you have it in you but you build it."