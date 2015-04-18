Mourinho feels for under-fire Pellegrini

Pellegrini is reportedly on borrowed time at Etihad Stadium, with City 12 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea following last week's 4-2 drubbing at the hands of rivals Manchester United.

Rumours of Pellegrini's departure have since intensified after Jurgen Klopp revealed he will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014-15 Bundesliga campaign.

But Mourinho leapt to the defence of Pellegrini, with the Portuguese tactician quick to remind the media of City's title-winning season last term.

"Every game is difficult. What I'm surprised about is that a team that won two titles in three years, a team that are still champions and won two trophies last season, you [the media] can bring this team to hell," Mourinho said.

"It looks like they don't deserve respect, that they are bad players, that the manager is a bad manager, that they are a disaster. And they are the champions. I don't understand.

"So how can you be so negative with a team that's won two titles in three years? OK, they won't win this title this year, but they did last year.

"Some clubs and managers cannot win and life goes on, but the guys at Man City - it looks like they're criminals because they don't win the league."

City host West Ham on Sunday, while Chelsea entertain United a day prior.