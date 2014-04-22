Mourinho flags weakened line-up at Anfield

Mourinho's Blues battled to a 0-0 draw in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg with Atletico Madrid in Spain on Tuesday, and did not escape from the clash unscathed.

Frank Lampard earned a yellow card that will see him miss the second leg at Stamford Bridge, while goalkeeper Petr Cech is out for the season and John Terry is all but out of action for the remainder due to injury.

And despite flagging his intentions of fielding a second-string side to play the league-leading Reds at Anfield, Mourinho said he will converse with owner Roman Abramovich before making any rash decisions.

"I can't decide by myself," Mourinho said.

"I think that's a decision I have to listen the club. I'm just a piece, I'm just the manager and no more than that.

"I have to listen to the club. I think the fact that the match is on Sunday I think puts the problem not in my hands.

"We represent English football and we are the only English team that is European competition. Spain has four and gave them all the conditions to try to have success.

"I know what I would do, but I'm not the club. I have to speak with the club.

"I would play with the players that are not going to play Wednesday."

Mourinho said his side did not enter the clash with a goalless mentality, more so it developed due to missed chances and a cautious approach.

"We didn't start the game thinking of a 0-0," Mourinho said.

"But the game goes in a certain direction where you feel you have to be safe, don't concede and try to score in one of the few chances you create.

"If we score one goal in one of those situations the result would be very good. We didn't.

"We go with a result that decides everything at Stamford Bridge."

Mourinho rued his selection concerns, especially with Samuel Eto'o and Eden Hazard already out injured, but praised the substitute appearance of veteran Australian shot-stopper Mark Schwarzer.

Schwarzer came on after just 18 minutes, when Cech was forced from the field due to a shoulder injury.

"We had problems before the game, we had problems during the game, we lost four players during the game, two with injuries, two with yellow cards, but we will fight," he added.

"(Branislav) Ivanovic is back (from suspension), Schwarzer showed clearly that we can trust him."