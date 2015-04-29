Mourinho hails Chelsea players as title looms on horizon

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho saluted his side's character after they ended a superb April with one hand on the Premier League title following a 3-1 victory at Leicester City.

Mourinho's men made it four wins from five matches this month - the other being a goalless draw at Arsenal on Sunday - after coming from behind to triumph at the King Power Stadium.

Marc Albrighton's goal on the stroke of half-time gave Leicester a deserved lead, but Didier Drogba, John Terry and Ramires all netted after the break to give Chelsea victory.

The London club can now win the Premier League with success against Crystal Palace on Sunday and Mourinho was full of pride for his players.

"It is phenomenal what they are doing," Mourinho said.

"Top of the league since day one is not easy. [At Leicester] they play against a team on a fantastic run, playing at home with big enthusiasm.

"In April, everyone expected us to drop points against Arsenal and Man Utd, but April was the month that we destroyed opponents.

"We won every game except the draw against Arsenal so I'm very pleased. Now we just need three more points."

Mourinho again took the opportunity to respond to Arsenal fans' 'boring Chelsea' jibes and said his side's fightback after the break - in which he gave stern words to his players - was of the highest quality.

"We are what every team would like to be," he said.

"[The Leicester game] was not boring for me. To be losing at half-time is not boring - it is pressure."

The Chelsea boss also pleaded with the club's supporters not to celebrate from the off on Sunday, instead preferring them to put their energy into supporting the side.

"Stamford Bridge is ready to celebrate but if I can ask something from them, it is to not celebrate [yet]," he added.

"We all want to win on Sunday but it will be a difficult game. Stamford Bridge must be ready to push us. I hope they want to play the game with us. We need them to help us win the title on Sunday."