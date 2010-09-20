Mourinho: I'll go on as long as Ferguson

Portuguese Mourinho left Chelsea in 2007 and joined Serie A club Inter Milan a year later before moving on to Real at the end of last season. He marks 10 years in coaching on Monday, during which he won the Champions League with Porto in 2004 and with Inter last term.

"These 10 years have passed very quickly," Mourinho said at a news conference ahead of Real's La Liga match at home to Espanyol on Tuesday.

"I have the same passion as 10 years ago and I think that in another 10 years the passion will be the same," the 47-year-old added on Monday.

"I think I'll be like Ferguson. I'll be 70-years-old and still have the passion for coaching."

Ferguson, who'll turn 70 in December 2011, is the most successful manager in English football and has helped United win more than 30 trophies, including the Champions League in 1999 and 2008, since taking over from Ron Atkinson in 1986.

Mourinho is bidding to become the first coach to win Europe's elite club competition with three different clubs and said managing La Liga giants Real was "like reaching the moon".

"It's the most important club on a global level," he said.

"It's reaching the top of the top but I still have not won anything. Let's see how the story ends. It's a story I have to construct."

Since taking over from Manuel Pellegrini, Mourinho has repeatedly emphasised that he needs to build a team out of Real's expensive squad, which includes his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most valuable player.

"One thing is having a finished team, another is one that is under construction," Mourinho said. "We have to keep collecting points, make a team and create stability."

