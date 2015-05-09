Mourinho keen to keep Cech

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants goalkeeper Petr Cech to stay with the Premier League champions.

Cech, 32, has fallen behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order at Chelsea, leading to the shot-stopper being linked with a move away.

Mourinho said if it were up to him, Cech would remain at Stamford Bridge.

"One thing is Jose Mourinho and another is [owner] Mr [Roman] Abramovich and another thing is the board because the board includes a little bit of me, a little bit of other people," he said.

"But if it was me, if it was my decision, my decision is Petr to stay. That's it. It would be my decision for Petr to stay."

Cech has made six league appearances in 2014-15, with each of those resulting in Chelsea victories.

Mourinho believes his club had highlighted the importance of having two goalkeepers pushing each other.

However, if Cech does leave - Mourinho said his preference was for the Czech to play outside the Premier League.

"I think that the club is more important than the players and, as was proved this season, the club needs two very good goalkeepers," he said.

"Without Petr this season I don't think the club would be champions because he played six important matches in the Premier League and without these points we probably wouldn't be champions.

"So for me, decision number one - Petr will stay. After that, second point to go but not in England. The option I don't want is for him to go to an English club.

"But, I repeat, I am just the manager and he means so much for this club and what he did in this club I think he deserves everything from this club.

"If the club decision is different to mine, I will accept with all the respect."