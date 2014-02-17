Mourinho keen to move on from Man City defeat

The Portuguese felt that his side showed the effects of a busy schedule with a tired performance at the Etihad Stadium, and City's extra preparation time paid dividends as they ran out 2-0 winners.

The defeat was Chelsea's seventh of the season in all competitions but, rather than letting the result drag his morale down, Mourinho is focusing on the Premier League match with Everton on Saturday.

"I don't like to lose but when I lose, instead of big crying I want the next match to come," he told the club's official website.

"I want to play, I want to try to have again the taste of the victory.

"I am never down with a defeat and I want to start working towards the next match, and hopefully I can pass to them (the players) this kind of spirit, this kind of message."

Chelsea have lost consecutive games on one previous occasion this season, when a 1-0 loss at Everton was followed up by a 2-1 home defeat against Basel in the UEFA Champions League.