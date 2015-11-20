Mourinho keen to reward board for faith amid Chelsea slum

Jose Mourinho believes it is time for himself and his players to repay the faith shown in them by the Chelsea board.

Norwich City visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday a place and point better off than the Premier League champions, who are languishing in 16th following seven defeats from 12 matches.

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo offered resounding backing to Mourinho in an interview with the Daily Telegraph this week and the Portuguese, who penned an extended four-year contract on the eve of the season, feels obligations come with such shows of support.

"Nothing that went public is something that I don't know before," he said, referring to the Emenalo interview.

"Again, we were champions four months ago, not four years ago or 10 years ago The manager is the same, the players are basically the same, too.

"Nobody gives new contracts to managers and players if you don't trust them. There is trust and there are reasons for that trust.

"The power is in the hands of the owners and the board and I think they show us that they trust us.

"It is time for us to find a positive answer, which I think we are giving but not in the results.

"It is important for us to go into a good period because the owner, the board and supporters deserve so much.

"Also, we deserve, I deserve and the players deserve. We are fighting a lot together."

There are no further international breaks until March and, with the FA Cup beginning for top-flight teams in January, Mourinho suggested this is the ideal stage of the season for Chelsea to string a run of wins together.

"I believe the good moment will arrive," he added.

"Lots of matches are coming now – four months without the national team, four months in the three most beautiful competitions to play.

"The situation is good in the squad, so we really believe that good things are waiting for us."