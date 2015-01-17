Mourinho lauds 'perfect' Chelsea performance

Jose Mourinho hailed Chelsea's stunning display against Swansea City on Saturday as "perfect", but warned his side they must maintain their form if they want to go down in history.

The 5-0 destruction of Garry Monk's team moved Chelsea five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table ahead of their meeting with Arsenal on Sunday, and Mourinho expects more of the same if Chelsea are to secure a first Premier League title since 2010.

A scintillating first half from the leaders saw Oscar and Diego Costa both score twice, before Andre Schurrle added a fifth late on.

Mourinho said: "[It was] the perfect game, everything went in our direction. To score a goal in the first minute immediately gives a different game.

"To be 4-0 at half-time is not game over, especially in the Premier League, but it is a good situation to control.

"It was a good performance. The team is playing with high quality and has a clear identity of playing [but you don't go down in] history without titles. If we play fantastically but don’t win any cups, in 20 years' time no-one will remember this team.

"We have to win competitions. This team is a young team with lots of years in front of them, but we are trying try this season to make some history and win something."

The pressure now turns on Manchester City to close the gap at the top, but Mourinho insists Manuel Pellegrini's side will not be daunted by that task.

"I don't think they [City] feel it," he added. "They have to win, we know that, but they don't feel the pressure.

"A team like them, with the experience they have – much more than us – I think for them it is not a problem."