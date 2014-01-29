Mourinho mocks '19th Century' West Ham

The hosts dominated possession for long periods but could not find a way past West Ham goalkeeper Adrian and the massed ranks of defenders in front of him.

Although Andy Carroll provided a muscular presence on his first Premier League start this season, Sam Allardyce's men offered little in the way of an attacking threat.

As a result, they gained a valuable point in their fight against relegation and left Chelsea three points behind new leaders Manchester City at the summit.

Although Mourinho respected West Ham's motives, he was scathing of their methods.

"I just told the boys it is very difficult to play a football match when only one team wants to play," he said.

"Football matches are about two teams playing and this match was only one team playing and the other team not playing.

"I told 'Big Sam', and I repeat my words, they need points and because they need points to come here the way they did, is it acceptable? Maybe, yes.

"I cannot be too critical because if I was in this position I don't know if I would do the same. Maybe, so I don’t want to criticise that.

"But at the same time I told (him) also, this is not the Premier League, this is not the best league in the world – this is football from the 19th century."

Asked to expand on his comments, Mourinho added: "Cheating - I don't know if that's the right word; pretending injuries, the goalkeeper winning time since the first minute. Not after 70 minutes, the first minute.

"Medical staff coming on, (players) kicking long balls to nobody, 10 defenders in the box. The defenders, they didn't put one foot outside the box. It's very basic.

"But, again, I am nobody to criticise. I hope the point means something for them at the end of the season. My players did everything to try to win and to try to play."