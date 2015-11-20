Mourinho not seeking January transfer spree

Jose Mourinho will not ask the Chelsea board to reinforce his squad in January because he does not need to "clean" the Stamford Bridge dressing room.

The Premier League champions return from the international break languishing in 16th position having lost seven of 12 matches ahead of Norwich City's visit to Stamford Bridge.

Their prolonged slump, during which numerous key players have badly under-performed amid reports of unrest within the squad, has brought Mourinho's long-term job prospects into question.

But the three-time Premier League winner believes he has all the tools he needs at his disposal to reignite Chelsea's season.

"I will not ask the board for any change [to the squad] for January," Mourinho told a news conference. "I am happy with my players, I trust the players

"I don't need to clean the dressing room like I heard was written somewhere. I don't need to ask the club to spend money in January.

"We found ourselves in a great situation together by being champions.

"We put ourselves in this situation in the Premier League and we have to be together to put ourselves in the right place."

Mourinho expects to have his squad bolstered by Radamel Falcao and Thibaut Courtois returning to fitness over the coming weeks.

He returns to the touchline having served a stadium ban when his team lost 1-0 at Stoke City last time out and he tentatively described Chelsea's wretched run as a positive experience.

"When you win and you don't deserve it, the happiness of the result hides the performance," he added.

"When you play well and don't win it is hard to cope with it. But you have to cope with it and believe the victory will come.

"I don't know if it [losing games] is improving me or not but I think in football and in management every experience is positive.

"But I still prefer the experience of winning."