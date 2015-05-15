Mourinho one of the all-time greats - Pulis

West Brom coach Tony Pulis believes Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho deserves to go down as one of the all-time managerial greats.

Pulis' men host Chelsea at The Hawthorns on Monday with both sides having little to play for in the penultimate game of their respective Premier League campaigns.

Chelsea secured the title 12 days ago with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace while West Brom ensured their top-flight survival courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

And, confirming that West Brom would give Chelsea a guard of honour, Pulis said: "I think it's right that they are shown the respect that champions deserve.

"They are deserved champions. People have had the cheek to criticise their style but they are thoroughly deserved winners.

"Mourinho has proved he's a great coach. He will go down in history as one of the great managers.

"There is an elitist group in any league in the world, but there still has to be a winner from among them.

"And Jose ends up being the winner. He's proved to be very special in all that he's done.

"He’s put himself up there to be shot at but he's backed it up. There is no doubt he stands up there with the best."