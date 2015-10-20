Mourinho: One mistake cost Chelsea, like Scotland in rugby

Jose Mourinho has likened referee Damir Skomina in Chelsea's 0-0 Champions League draw with Dynamo Kiev to rugby official Craig Joubert.

Joubert refereed Australia's quarter-final Rugby World Cup victory over Scotland at the weekend, and awarded a controversial penalty for accidental offside that enabled the Wallabies to come from behind and win in the closing stages.

And Mourinho believes Skomina's decision not to award Chelsea a penalty after Cesc Fabregas was brought down by Sergiy Rybalka in the first half in Kiev on Tuesday was just as impactful.

"Our performance was solid, we had control of the game for 75 minutes. We hit the post, [should have] had a penalty," Mourinho said.

"It was a clear penalty. I don't know, the referee didn't see it, he didn't want to give it - I don't know.

"One mistake cost Scotland in the rugby. Here, one mistake cost Chelsea."

Mourinho labelled the Slovenian official "weak and naive" immediately following the clash in Kiev.

When asked whether he believed he would be fined for his comment, Mourinho gave a light-hearted reply: "Okay, it was not a penalty."