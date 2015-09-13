Mourinho rages at Martinez over press duties

Jose Mourinho turned his anger towards Roberto Martinez after Chelsea's defeat to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The champions suffered a 3-1 defeat at Goodison Park, leaving them 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester City after just five rounds of their title defence.

While Mourinho refused to give his players a public dressing-down following their third defeat of the campaign, he was furious with counterpart Martinez after the Everton manager conducted his post-match press conference first.

As Martinez held a customary separate briefing with some newspaper journalists, Mourinho interrupted, saying: "Roberto, next time tell me to go before you because we have to travel."

Martinez responded by telling his opposite number "I don't control that" before Mourinho shouted "f****** hell" as he marched away.

The former Wigan boss then added: "When he beat us 6-3 last season he was such a nice man. I prefer him like that."

Speaking before the game, Martinez had denied any issue between himself and Mourinho over Chelsea's failed pursuit of defender John Stones during the transfer window.

"Not at all, I've been in the game long enough to understand that's what happens in football," he said to the BBC when asked if his regard for Mourinho had been affected.

"Any club is entitled to approach any of our players within the rules, in the same way we are entitled to refuse them.

"It's a footballing compliment to have a team like Chelsea interested in one of our players."