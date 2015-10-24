Mourinho sent to the stands as Chelsea struggle at West Ham
Due to an incident in the tunnel during half-time of their meeting with West Ham, Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho was shown a red card.
Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands following an incident with officials in the tunnel during half-time in Chelsea's Premier League clash with West Ham.
Nemanja Matic was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Diafra Sakho in the 44th minute having already been booked for fouling Cheikhou Kouyate earlier in the half.
With Chelsea already trailing due to a Mauro Zarate goal, John Terry and Cesc Fabregas were booked for their protests while coach Silvino Louro was also removed from the dugout.
During the interval Mourinho was also shown a red card and emerged for the second half in the stands.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.