Mourinho: Seven-point lead at top is 'nothing'

City had to rescue a last-gasp 1-1 draw at home to Hull City on Saturday, while Chelsea increased their advantage at the top of the table with a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Aston Villa.

But Mourinho is refusing to get carried away, reminding his team that there are still 42 points left to play for and insisting that City are capable of clawing themselves back.

"In another country I would say it's fantastic, in this country I say it's nothing," he said. "Every game is difficult, anything could happen.

"Seven points means seven points but you have 14 matches to go. You are speaking about 42 points to play for, we have a lead of seven. I think it's nothing.

"When you are top of the league you don't need the other teams to lose points. If they lose, good, but we have to focus on ourselves.

"If we win the next game we have a seven-point lead with 13 matches to go.

"I am surprised with nothing in this country. Any team can take points. So no, I am not surprised by [City's result]."

Didier Drogba put in a laboured display in attack for Chelsea, appearing somewhat off the pace.

But Mourinho is content with the Ivorian's efforts, adamant that the 36-year-old did his job before being withdrawn for Loic Remy 24 minutes from time.

"Didier is giving us a lot, on the pitch and off it," he added. "Playing five minutes or more than that, we cannot expect him to be running and getting behind defenders and being very fast because as you know time flies and he is a different prolife of player now.

"He gave us what we needed today. Today we thought we were going to be dominant and that they would be defensive - we needed a target man in the middle that can give more freedom to others; he did that for us."