Mourinho snubs media after West Ham loss

Jose Mourinho refused to speak to the media following Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at West Ham on Saturday.

The Blues boss was sent off at half-time following a disagreement with the match officials – Nemanja Matic had been red-carded just before the break at Upton Park – and declined the opportunity to discuss it with the media afterwards.

The move continued Mourinho's new policy of not giving "funny headlines" to the press which he announced on Friday.

Mourinho reacted angrily to being filmed by a young man in the street with a Chelsea spokesperson confirming his legal representatives were set to monitor the incident.

"You don't get from me good and funny headlines because I am going to treat your bosses like they treat me. No respect," he said.

"Not with football, with football I'm ready to accept every criticism, even stupid ones. But my private life and stupid things that you bring – I don't say you personally – I don't like it.

"So we go to a different level of a professional relationship."

That "professional relationship" saw no-one from Chelsea put up for the media as the visitors made a swift exit from Upton Park.

The defeat was Chelsea's fifth in 10 Premier League games this season and leaves the defending champions in 15th place in the table.