Mourinho wanted to make Hazard a better version of Messi - Chelsea scout

Chelsea scout Piet de Visser feels Jose Mourinho is to blame for Eden Hazard's underwhelming performances this campaign as he put too much pressure on the Belgium international by trying to turn him into an improved version of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard was voted played of the season in 2014-15 as he guided Chelsea to Premier League and League Cup glory, but has been unable to replicate that form this term.

The 25-year-old has netted just twice 38 appearances in all competitions for the Stamford Bridge side and De Visser believes his problems are all down to Mourinho's approach.

"Eden is a player who has moments of brilliance. Mourinho tried to turn him into an improved version of Messi or Ronaldo, but that is impossible," De Visser told HLN.

"Hazard will never be like that. Eden is Eden, a player with brilliant individual actions, but someone who will never become a machine. He also wants to relax. You should never make him the player to carry the team. Don't make him the captain. Just tell him to enjoy himself out there.

"Mourinho is a winner and wanted to get even more out of Eden. He was already great, though, so why not just leave it at that. Mourinho wanted him to carry the team in every game, to score every match and to be decisive all the time.

"The pressure became too much for Eden and that hurt his game. That's when Mourinho lost it. Hazard went from heaven to hell under Mourinho. That led to stress and injuries. I hope the new coach will treat him differently."