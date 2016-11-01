Moyes gets one-match touchline ban for misconduct

Sunderland manager David Moyes has been handed a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association (FA) after admitting to a misconduct charge.

Moyes was sent to the stands in the closing stages of the 1-0 EFL Cup defeat to Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 26.

The FA subsequently charged the Scot with directing "abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official".

Moyes admitted the charge and has also been fined £8,000.

As a result, the former Manchester United and Real Sociedad boss will not be in the dugout when bottom side Sunderland go in search of a first win of the Premier League season at Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, he will return for the crunch clash with fellow strugglers Hull City at the Stadium of Light on November 19.