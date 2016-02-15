'MSN' do not disrespect rivals - Celta Vigo coach

Eduardo Berizzo has defended Barcelona's attacking trio after suggestions they were disrespectful against his Celta Vigo side.

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick while Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Neymar got on the scoresheet in a 6-1 win at Camp Nou.

However, the controversial moment came when Messi stunned the crowd by passing his penalty into the path of Suarez for the Uruguayan to slot home from close range.

The Barca stars were accused of being disrespectful and unsportsmanlike, but Berizzo said the penalty was within the rules of the game.

"The penalty was dispatched in a different way, nothing else," the Celta coach said.

"The forwards of Barcelona are voracious in attack. But they play in the same was as always, and are respectful to their opponents.

"[The penalty] was within the rules. The goals hurt me more than the way they are converted."

Four of Barca's six goals came in the final 15 minutes of the game, with Celta holding the hosts at 1-1 for over 20 minutes of play after John Guidetti's equaliser before the break.

"The talent of the Barca players was imposed on us in that second half," he added.