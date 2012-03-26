Muamba watches Bolton victory highlights

The Trotters picked up a vital three points over their relegation rivals on Saturday afternoon at the Reebok Stadium.

The game was the team's first since Muamba collapsed following a cardiac arrest at White Hart Lane during the FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

And Coyle confirmed that the 23-year-old's condition improved over the weekend and is continuing to get better with each passing day.

"Fabrice is able to recognise people and answer questions," said Coyle.

"He also watched Match of the Day on Sunday morning, which shows he is making progress, although he did fall asleep with the score at 2-0."

Coyle added that a small number of the Bolton squad will visit the combative midfielder in hospital ahead of the rearranged FA Cup encounter with Spurs on Tuesday, in what will be an emotional moment for both clubs.

"It will give us a chance to thank the Tottenham fans because last Saturday it was almost like a sixth sense had taken over," he said.

"There was a real sense of unity. Is it going to be tough? Yes."