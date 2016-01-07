Muller expects Guardiola standards to stay high at Bayern

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller believes Pep Guardiola is eager to finish his spell at the Allianz Arena on a high before he leaves Bavaria at the end of the season.

Guardiola confirmed last month he will leave the German champions at the end of his contract in June - Bayern later appointing Carlo Ancelotti as his successor.

The former Barcelona boss revealed earlier this week that he wishes to coach in the Premier League when he leaves Bayern amid speculation over interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

With Bayern in the running for Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League success, Muller backed Guardiola to keep standards high.

"We have known for two weeks now that he will go but we know one thing: Pep will do anything for success," the Germany international told Bild.

"He does not change his attitude or work ethic. He wants to be successful. He wants the club to be successful. It would be very strange if suddenly he no longer did anything for success.

"That would be crazy. He has done everything from the very first day here for success and he will do this until the last day, together with us."

Leaders Bayern sit eight points clear of nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and take on Bochum next month in the Pokal quarter-finals.

Guardiola is yet to win the Champions League at Bayern - having exited in the semi-finals on their previous two attempts - with Juventus their opponents in the last 16.

As the Spaniard seeks to emulate the treble achieved by predecessor Jupp Heynckes in 2012-13, Muller said Bayern's players were not feeling any additional pressure due to Guardiola's impending exit.

"We want to build on our form in the first round. The conditions are good and the atmosphere in the team is excellent," he added.

"We do not feel the pressure of the treble. In Germany we have always had the biggest pressure and we are accustomed to this.

"We want the maximum success possible, as always. But we also know that this is hard."