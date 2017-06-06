Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
Despite a fifth consecutive Bundesliga title for Bayern Munich, Thomas Muller's own form got a thumbs-down in 2016-17.
Thomas Muller will be ready and raring to go for pre-season training in July after having an operation on his right thumb.
The Bayern Munich forward struggled for form in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring just five Bundesliga goals en route to a fifth top-flight title in a row for the club.
Bayern tweeted on Tuesday to confirm the Germany international had undergone a minor procedure and would be back for the beginning of their 2017-18 preparations.
Muller, who joined Bayern's youth set-up in 2000, has six Bundesliga winners' medals and won the Champions League with the Bavarians in 2013.
. has undergone a minor operation on his right thumb. He'll be ready to go again when training starts in July! June 6, 2017
