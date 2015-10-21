Muller plots Bayern's Arsenal revenge

Thomas Muller says Bayern Munich will produce an improved performance against Arsenal when they have the benefit of playing in front of their own fans.

Pep Guardiola's men fell to a 2-0 Champions League defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday after conceding late goals from Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil.

The win for Arsenal leaves Group F wide open with just three points separating all four sides, although Bayern remain top, level with Olympiacos on six points.

A positive result for Bayern when they welcome the Gunners to Germany on November 4 will put them in a strong position to qualify and Muller is optimistic about his team's chances.

"We lead our group and have a home game," he said. "We know it won't be easy - it is the same team who beat us.

"Only the location changes but we know that we are strong at home. With the fan support we can come away with more points than we did here."

The 2014 World Cup winner feels Bayern had good spells in the match against Arsenal and refused to criticise goalkeeper Manuel Neuer over the mistake which led to Giroud's opener.

Muller continued: "Manuel is confident enough and also I don't blame him. He kept us in the game once or twice and these kinds of situations are never easy.

"Football at this level is never a clear thing. It is always close. We had the game under control, especially in the part of the game where they scored.

"We had chances of our own and the second half was especially good from us. The first 30 minutes also - only the 15 minutes before the break were problematic for us.

"They countered us a couple of times. Arsenal have very good players for counter-attacks, who are very fast and have good techniques.

"All in all we did more right than we did wrong but in sport you can always lose."

Muller, 26, scored twice in Bayern's opening group game against Olympiacos but did not find the target in either of their two subsequent matches.