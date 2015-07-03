Mumbai City name Anelka player-manager

Nicolas Anelka has been appointed player-manager of Indian Super League side Mumbai City.

Anelka was retained by Mumbai in June after making seven appearances for the club in the inaugural Super League season.

And the former Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea player has now been given control of the team, with Mumbai naming him as successor to Peter Reid.

The Frenchman's only coaching experience came at Shanghai Shenhua, where he spent a brief stint as player-coach in 2012.

Anelka first game in charge comes on October 5 as Mumbai host Pune City in their season opener.