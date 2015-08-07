Muniesa extends Stoke stay

Marc Muniesa has signed a four-year contract extension with Stoke City, keeping him at the Britannia Stadium until 2019.

The 23-year-old has chalked up nearly 40 first-team appearances for Mark Hughes's side since arriving on a free transfer from Barcelona in 2013, despite missing a large chunk of last season with a hamstring injury.

Muniesa is expected to start at centre-back for Stoke's first game of the new Premier League campaign, which sees them host Liverpool on Sunday, with captain Ryan Shawcross set to undergo back surgery.