Muntari disciplined after row with Rajevac

Ghana FA denied reports by leading German sports magazine Kicker that Muntari was ordered out following an altercation with Ghana's Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac in the team's bus after the 1-1 draw on Saturday.

"Sulley Muntari is still a member of the Black Stars team at the World Cup in South Africa," Ghana FA said in a statement on their website.

"Muntari reacted angrily and in a manner that was offensive to the team's code of conduct in the aftermath of Ghana's game against Australia," it said.

The football association said Muntari, who came in as a substitute, was reprimanded for his outburst but gave no details of any punishment.

Muntari, who has had several run-ins with Ghanaian soccer authorities, was left out of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad early this year having missed two meetings with the coach in Milan.

News of Muntari's discipline issues followed the expulsion over the weekend of France striker Nicolas Anelka for insulting coach Raymond Domenech.

Ghana take on Germany in their last Group D game on Wednesday in Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium. Ghana need at least a draw to advance to the next round, while Germany must win to avoid a possible early exit.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook