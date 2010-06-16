Muntari fit again for Ghana
By app
PRETORIA - Ghana's influential midfielder Sulley Muntari is fit again to compete in the World Cup, the Ghana Football Association said on Wednesday.
Muntari, a Champions League winner with Inter Milan last month, missed Ghana's 1-0 win over Serbia in Pretoria on Sunday because of a thigh injury picked up in pre-World Cup training.
But Ghana's coach Milovan Rajevac was non committal over Muntari's possible participation in their next Group D match against Australia in Rustenburg on Saturday.
"He's a quality player and would do a job for the team when the time comes," the Ghana coach told his football association's website.
