Muntari fit again for Ghana

Muntari, a Champions League winner with Inter Milan last month, missed Ghana's 1-0 win over Serbia in Pretoria on Sunday because of a thigh injury picked up in pre-World Cup training.

But Ghana's coach Milovan Rajevac was non committal over Muntari's possible participation in their next Group D match against Australia in Rustenburg on Saturday.

"He's a quality player and would do a job for the team when the time comes," the Ghana coach told his football association's website.

