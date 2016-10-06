Mustafi wants to learn from Boateng and Hummels

Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi plans to use the international break to learn from team-mates Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

The Bayern Munich pair are expected to start Germany's World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic on Saturday, with Mustafi providing cover.

Mustafi, who joined Premier League side Arsenal from Valencia during the recent transfer window, says he is inspired by what Boateng and Hummels have achieved.

"I look up at Jerome and Mats," he told reporters. "They have proven themselves in the national team and they are now also playing together in the club.

"They have won a few titles between them and I can learn from them.

"But given the quality of our player here, I can always learn when I am with the national team."

Mustafi, who is unbeaten in six matches in all competitions with Arsenal, added he does not have any problems changing from domestic football to international competition.

"I've changed clubs a few times now," said the 2014 World Cup winner. "And I am used to settling in at a new place.

"We've been very successful with Arsenal and that makes it easy to switch the chip inside the head and focus on the national team."