'My museum is huge' - European glory not crucial for Ibrahimovic

Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is confident that his failure to win the Champions League does not make his career any less successful.

The Sweden international has enjoyed domestic success in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, but European glory has evaded the 34-year-old so far.

This season could provide Ibrahimovic's last chance of Champions League success, with his PSG contract expiring in June and a move to another continent strongly mooted.

"I have yet to win the Champions League and that is one of my goals," Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by L'Equipe.

"But my career will still have been great if I don't win it. My museum is already huge. I have had the chance to play alongside players who have won all kinds of trophies. And I have won a lot of trophies myself as well.

"We will see if we can win the Champions League this campaign, but I am already satisfied with my career either way."

PSG will have to deal with Chelsea in the round of 16 of this year's Champions League and Ibrahimovic is eagerly anticipating the tie with the reigning Premier League champions.

"We are not the favourites against Chelsea because we were at the same level in the past two seasons," he added.

"It will be two huge games. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will progress. I am really looking forward to the tie.

"We are in better shape than last year and I hope we will be able to show that."