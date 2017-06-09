Nagelsmann signs Hoffenheim renewal

Julian Nagelsmann has signed a new contract with Hoffenheim that will keep him at the Bundesliga side until 2021, while sporting director Alexander Rosen has renewed until 2020.

The 29-year-old replaced Huub Stevens as the man in charge in February 2016 and steered the club out of the relegation zone in his first season as head coach.

He built on that this term by guiding Hoffenheim to fourth place and Champions League qualification, and has been rewarded for his fine work with a new and improved deal.

"Julian and Alex have played a major role in Hoffenheim's development with their competence, patience, determination and vision," Hoffenheim CEO Peter Gorlich commented.

"They managed to put together a team that has played some attacking football and has qualified for Europe with limited resources."

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, voiced his delight with his new deal and is eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for Hoffenheim.

"I am really looking forward to the challenges ahead," Nagelsmann added.

"The fact that we have both renewed is proof that we are feeling very well here and that the conditions are there to achieve more success."