Nainggolan open to Chelsea and Barcelona, but not Juventus

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan would be open to talking to Chelsea or Barcelona over a potential move, but he would never agree a switch to Juventus.

The Belgium international is in his third season at the Stadio Olimpico and has appeared in all but two of Roma's Serie A fixtures this term.

Despite having signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2020, Nainggolan continues to be linked to a transfer elsewhere, with Chelsea reported to be targeting him.

The 27-year-old denies there has been any communication with the reigning Premier League champions, but admits he would enter discussions with them, or Barca, should they make contact.

"I haven't heard from anyone yet, I don't even know if it's true they [Chelsea] want me," Nainggolan told Il Tiempo.

"I even read a story in the newspaper that I told my friends I'm going to Chelsea – it's ridiculous. The truth is I can't talk about things I don't know about yet.

"If they call me, am I not supposed to talk? At the moment I am giving everything for Roma, as I always have done. I am happy, my family is too, so even if I continued my career here, I would be happy.

"However, if Barcelona come looking for me, which player would say he'd dislike playing for the most important club in the world? I'd be an idiot to say such things."

One club Nainggolan has completely ruled out signing for, though, is Serie A rivals and league leaders Juve, revealing he has already turned down a move to Turin on multiple occasions.

"I already rejected their proposals several times. They wanted me and I never accepted. I just don't see myself with the Juve colours on me," he continued.

"Why? I don't want to stir up controversy. Let's just say it's like seeing a girl you're just not attracted to. That's it. I thought that even before coming to Roma."

But speculation over his future is nothing new for the midfielder, who insists he is only focused on Roma.

"People are writing a few too many things about my future. I've been through this many times before, as at Cagliari for five years they said I was leaving and every summer I remained," said Nainggolan.

"Now I am focused on ending the season well and achieving our objectives. I just renewed the contract, so it's not as if I have to leave. If anything, I've proved that I want to stay."