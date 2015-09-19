Nainggolan: Roma on par with Juve

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan believes the capital club are on the same level as Serie A champions Juventus this season.

Nainggolan and Co. have made an unbeaten start to the 2015-16 campaign through three rounds, after accounting for Juventus on the opening weekend.

Roma were runners-up last term as Juve claimed a fourth successive Scudetto, but Nainggolan feels things are different this time around, with the defending champions yet to register a league victory.

"It was a great feeling to beat Juventus. I think we're on a level with them this year," the Belgium international told Roma TV.

"The win showed that we're a strong team and can beat the big guns.

"We hope to improve on our consistency and make sure we're in the mix come the end of the season."

Roma entertain Sassuolo on Sunday, after earning a point against reigning Champions League winners Barcelona midweek.