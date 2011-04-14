Nani disappointed after PFA award snub

The list revealed that, despite enjoying by far his most impressive season since arriving in England in 2007, the winger had been overlooked for the coveted award.

The 24-year old did feature on the Young Player of the Year list but is currently only fourth-favourite for the gong behind Jack Wilshere, Gareth Bale and United team-mate Javier Hernandez.

After his team’s Premier League victory over Fulham on Saturday, in which he took his assist tally for the season to 18, the Portuguese star was bullish about the strength of his performances this season.

"I think I have been doing well, so I am disappointed not to be there. I don't like to speak about other players or people who make decisions. Of course, everyone has an opinion, and I hope next time people will look more to me and what I am doing, if I am doing well," he said.

Several United players have been quick to big up their team-mate’s contribution this season.

John O’Shea declared himself “amazed” that Nani had missed out on a nomination in a season where he’s already bagged nine league goals after scoring only eight in his previous three seasons at the club.

As well as the expected representation from England’s top teams the shortlist for the award unusually includes stand-out midfielders from two of the league’s relegation-threatened clubs, with Charlie Adam and Scott Parker, of Blackpool and West Ham respectively, picking up nominations.

Nani’s United team-mate Nemanja Vidic is the only defender to be nominated while Carlos Tevez is the sole striker on the list.

The remaining three places on the shortlist are taken up by midfielders from North London, with Tottenham’s Gareth Bale and Rafael van der Vaart and Arsenal’s Samir Nasri all considered for the award, the winner of which will be announced at the end-of-season ceremony on April 17.

