Nani heaps praise upon Scholes

Scholes has been absent from first-team action in recent weeks due to a reoccurring groin strain, but did occupy a place on the bench for United's draw at Tottenham Hostpur last weekend.

The veteran midfielder also made a 60 minute cameo appearance during Manchester United’s 8-0 reserves victory over Bury in the Senior Cup on Monday, and Nani is pleased to see him back.

Nani admits that the ex-England international dwarfs his United team-mates in training due to his exquisite pin-point passing and overall positive vibe that he brings to the squad.

"Scholesy is just incredible and it's a privilege to be in the same squad," the 24 year-old told Inside United magazine.

“I said to him the other day in training: ‘Scholesy, you should have stayed at home because you are playing alone.’

“What I mean is that he makes a pass to one wing, goes to support and gets the ball. Then he makes a pass to the other wing, goes to support and gets the ball again. All the time he’s in control of the play.

"The other team don’t get near the ball, even in training. They are playing just against him! He’s the best midfielder I’ve ever seen. He can pass, score goals with his left, right, his head. He can do anything.

“And he can beat a player too, plus he loves to nutmeg you! He's unbelievable."

Last summer, Scholes announced that it was his intension to retire from football at the end of the 2010/11 season. However, a month later, Scholes revealed that he may continue beyond the coming season as long as he’s still “doing the job the manager wants.”

The 36-year-old also turned down Fabio Capello’s offer to don the England shirt once more in South Africa last year, but he still finds himself an integral part of the setup at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson.

By Elliott Binks