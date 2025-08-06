Manchester United's financial rule compliance leads to shock global recognition: report

Ex-Manchester United man Scott McTominay is reportedly a shock nominee for the 2025 Ballon d'Or prize.

Scott McTominay, who ranks ninth in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, lifted the Serie A title with Napoli earlier this year, writing himself into the Italian club's rich history. It followed his decision to leave Old Trafford after seven years in the first-team setup at Manchester United.

The Scotland midfielder's sale was partly motivated by Man United's need to comply with the Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). As a homegrown player with no transfer fee to amortise, McTominay's €30 million sale earned the club 'pure profit' from an accounting sense.

Should Manchester United be kicking themselves for letting Scott McTominay leave?

McTominay left Man United last summer after an association spanning 22 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe claimed the club would have 'gone bust' if cutbacks were not made, highlighting the apparent need for McTominay's exit. Old Trafford has welcomed an approximate £135m worth of attackers so far this summer, with £70m Benjamin Sesko expected to follow.

Napoli went on to be crowned title winners on the final weekend of the season with a 2-0 win versus Cagliari, in which McTominay notched his 12th league goal of the season.

Antonio Conte led Napoli to the 2024/25 Serie A title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Making the most of his fresh start on the continent, McTominay's 2024-25 campaign could hardly have gone much better compared to his former employers who ended the season marooned in unfamiliar territory, sitting 15th in the Premier League's final standings.

According to Tribuna, the Scot will be nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Previous winners include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Luka Modric, Michel Platini, Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane and last year, Manchester City's Rodri.

The prize is awarded to the best men's football player over the course of the calendar year and McTominay has supposedly proven his candidacy through his displays at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, en route to Napoli's league victory.

Scott McTominay warms up for Napoli, November 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

The 28-year-old has been bestowed with the nickname 'McFratm' by Napoli supporters, which translates to 'McBrother', according to BBC Sport.

Despite the supposed nomination, McTominay is highly unlikely to win the Ballon d'Or with most oddsmakers expecting Ousmane Dembele to be handed the award at the ceremony later this year.

Dembele led Paris Saint-Germain to maiden UEFA Champions League glory in May, whilst boasting an impressive goals and assists haul of his own throughout the second half of the 2024-25 season.