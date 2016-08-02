Napoli complete Milik deal

Napoli have completed the signing of Arkadiusz Milik from Ajax for an initial €32 million.

The Serie A side were in the market for a new forward following the departure of Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus and they have now found their man in Milik.

They presented the Poland international to their fans ahead of Monday's friendly against Nice and Milik has now signed a contract to complete his move to the Stadio San Paolo.

Milik came through the ranks of the Rozwoj Katowice youth academy and also represented Gornik Zabrze, Bayer Leverkusen and Augsburg before joining Ajax in 2014.

The 22-year-old scored 32 goals in 52 Eredivisie appearances as Ajax finished as runners-up behind PSV twice.

Milik becomes Napoli's third signing of the close-season after Lorenzo Tonelli and Emanuele Giaccherini.

Napoli are also believed to be closing in on Milik's compatriot Piotr Zielinski, currently under contract with Udinese.



Marc Overmars, Ajax's director of football, told the club's official website: "Arek did a great job at Ajax, his goals-per-game ratio says it all. I can only give our scouting team a compliment for bringing him to our attention.

"We were keen to hold on to him, but we were talking about completely different transfer fees when we agreed that Arek would not leave.

"Napoli were really keen to sign him and at some stage we reached a point where it became interesting for us financially. Plus Arek himself really wanted to join Napoli.

"The transfer window is open for another month, so that gives us the opportunity to sign an adequate replacement."

Ajax also revealed they could receive another €1m based on Milik's performances in Naples.