Liverpool report: Darwin Nunez move 'finalised' following agreement last night

Darwin Nunez's exit at Liverpool looks now to be all but confirmed.

The 26-year-old hasn't had the best of spells at Anfield, but will leave England a Premier League winner and with plenty left to show. His seven goals in all competitions last season, coupled with yet another highlight reel full of misses, perhaps indicate he was never really up to the task on Merseyside.

Arriving from a huge transfer fee of £64m in 2022, the Uruguayan has scored only 40 times in 143 games for Liverpool. Compare that to the 48 goals he scored in just 85 games for Benfica, and it tells you everything you need to know.

Darwin Nunez looks set to join new club with move 'finalised' from Liverpool last night

It is no secret how much manager Arne Slot wants to bring in a new centre forward at Anfield, especially given the likes of Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak in recent weeks. Despite having forked out £116m on Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, it seems FSG are fully behind Slot's plans to bolster his squad.

Competing on all fronts will be Liverpool's biggest test, and with the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez also through the door already, it seems the next challenge is reinvesting the money brought in following Nunez's impending sale.

AreaNapoli have relayed information overnight that Nunez's move to Napoli is being tied up as soon as possible, with a fee of €43 million (£36.6m) thought to have been agreed for his switch to Serie A.

A three-year deal is also mentioned, with Nunez set to work with Antonio Conte in Italy and help the current Italian champions retain their crown next season.

Fellow former Premier League stars Scott McTominay, Romelu Lukaku and Billy Gilmour are also currently part of Napoli's first-team squad.

FourFourTwo believes, however, that a final agreement may still be a little way off – and while this report suggests that the move is complete, it may still be pending key details.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been allocated a healthy transfer budget (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nunez is said to have agreed to the terms of the deal, with Slot making it abundantly clear he sees no future for the 26-year-old at Liverpool beyond this summer. After a litany of misses for the club, it is really no surprise.

Reduced to a bit-part role, Nunez enjoyed more success under Jurgen Klopp, but with a move to Italy now on the horizon, it appears Liverpool will soon step up their search for a new centre forward.

In FourFourTwo's view, a deal to sell the former Almeria man makes a lot of sense, especially given his high-profile misses in front of goal this season and beyond.

He never really looked cut out for leading the line at Anfield, and maybe a deal for number one target Isak is right around the corner after all.