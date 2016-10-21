Napoli fans banned from Juve trip

Napoli fans have once again been banned from attending their team's match away to bitter rivals Juventus.

Travelling fans were barred from attending the Serie A matches between Juve and Napoli last term and that ruling has been extended to the clash in Turin on October 29.

An intense rivalry between the clubs has resulted in anti-social disturbances in the past and Italy's Interior Ministry has highlighted their need to uphold "public safety" as the reason for continuing the ban.

A statement read: "At the football meeting of Juventus-Napoli scheduled for 20:45 hours [local time] on October 29, 2016 at the Juventus Stadium, the Prefect of Turin has ordered the prohibition of [the] sale of match tickets to residents of the Campania region [where Naples is located], even if in possession of the Fan Card, resulting in suspension of the season tickets of Napoli supporters and the non-acceptance of entry tickets.

"This is in addition to the closure of the North stand usually for visiting supporters.

"The measure has been adopted on the recommendation of the Committee of Analysis for the Safety of Sports Events at the Interior Ministry in order to protect public safety and the safety of people from the risks associated with the strong rivalry between the two sides, which in the past has resulted in clashes."

Had Napoli fans been permitted to attend next week's game, tensions could have been further inflamed by the defection of star striker Gonzalo Higuain from the Partenopei to Juve in the off-season.