Napoli return was special - Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain says it was "special" to return to Stadio San Paolo for the first time after leaving Napoli for Juventus.

The forward, who joined Juve for €90 million in July 2016, breaking the Italian transfer record in the process, endured a difficult game in a 1-1 draw at Napoli in Serie A last weekend.

Higuain did not record a single touch in the opposition box in that match, but he struck twice against his former club on Wednesday to send Juve through to the Coppa Italia final despite a 3-2 defeat in Naples.

After ending a run of five games in all competitions with a goal at his old stomping ground, Higuain then scored twice as the Turin giants moved a step closer to a sixth straight Scudetto with a 2-0 home win against Chievo on Saturday.

Reflecting on making his first appearances at the San Paolo since leaving, Higuain told Mediaset Premium: "It was a special return for me.

"I am happy for the Juve fans, as they are behind me and leave me in peace. I am happy here.

"It was a difficult game and we knew it was going to be - as Chievo are tough - but we won and that's what we wanted."

Juventus remain on track for the treble and they face Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, which Higuain knows will be a stern tes..

"Now we can focus on Barcelona and rest so we can reach that game in top condition," added Higuain, who has hit 21 Serie A goals this season.

"We must be calm, as it's a very hard match against a great team, but we respect them just as they respect us."