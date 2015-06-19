Nasri determined to bounce back next season

Samir Nasri insists he is determined to fight for trophies with Manchester City next season.

The midfielder's 2014-15 campaign was marred by injuries and there has been speculation that City - who failed to win a trophy last term - are ready to part with the former Arsenal man.

City have also been linked with Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba but, despite those rumours, Nasri told Sky Sports: "I still have four years left on my contract so what I want now is to be focused on my rehab.

"I'm going to work a lot in pre-season to come back as fit as possible with a new state of mind - then have a great season and win trophies.

"The happy ending of winning a trophy at the end of the season is the best feeling you can have. It feels great and that's what I want."

Nasri sustained a groin injury early in the previous campaign and then picked up a calf problem in January.

And asked about his fitness struggles, he added: "From a personal point of view it was disappointing because I couldn't produce the same form as I did the year before and I had a lot of injuries - the most I've had in one season in my career.

"It's difficult but at the same time it makes you stronger mentally."

In addition to Pogba, City are also reported to have bid for Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling.

Nasri said: "Who we need is a question for the manager but if we want to be competitive in every competition - and if we want to take a step forward in the Champions League - I think we need to strengthen in every area a little bit.

"We will probably lose some players as well so we need to have that depth from the bench."