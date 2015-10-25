Navas stopped four or five goals - Berizzo

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas stopped four or five clear Celta Vigo goals, according to Eduardo Berizzo.

Navas' standout performance helped Madrid to a 3-1 La Liga victory at the Estadio de Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta coach Berizzo felt the Costa Rica international was the difference between the teams, stopping his side from putting multiple goals past Madrid.

"Keylor Navas' performance stopped four or five goals. He saved clear goals," he said.

"He allowed his team to win the game."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo put Madrid ahead in the first half before defender Gustavo Cabral saw red for Celta just before the hour-mark.

Cabral's second yellow card was for dissent, but Berizzo was unwilling to complain.

"I never talk about the referee mistakes, I hate the ones who cry," he said.

Nolito's late goal gave Celta hope, only for Marcelo to seal Madrid's win with an additional-time effort.

Berizzo had complaints about the surface at his team's home ground at Vigo, saying it was unacceptable in La Liga.

"The football pitch is horrible. It's bad for us, and for our rivals. There's no reason at all for suffering this," he said.

"And I don't want to exceed in my words, but this is not a football pitch for the Spanish First Division."