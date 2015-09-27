Navas will be at Real for a very long time - Schuster

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has the quality to continue at the Spanish giants for a very long time, according to Bernd Schuster.

Navas was all set for a deadline-day move to Manchester United before a protracted deal including David de Gea dramatically collapsed, and the former has since kept five clean sheets in La Liga.

The Costa Rica international also shutout Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League almost a fortnight ago, and former Real coach Schuster believes Navas has a bright future ahead of him.

"Keylor is doing enough to be at Real Madrid and that's important," Schuster told Marca.

"He doesn't have to play any better or any worse. Casillas' legacy will always be there.

"Keylor is just getting started. I like him a lot, enough for him to play at Real Madrid for a very long time."