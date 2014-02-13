Near-perfect Napoli display pleases Benitez

Jose Callejon and Gonzalo Higuain scored headers and Jorginho also struck as Napoli thrashed Roma 3-0 in their semi-final second leg at the Stadio San Paolo.



It gave them a 5-3 aggregate victory having suffered a 3-2 loss in Rome in the first leg.



The performance in the second leg was almost as good as Benitez could have asked for from his high-flying side.



"It wasn't the perfect performance, but it was almost perfect," the Spaniard told a news conference.



"Everyone worked in the defensive phase and then we were able to score three great goals."



Diego Maradona's presence also lifted Napoli, but Benitez preferred to focus on the display by his players.



"It was easier to win with Maradona there, but let us not take the credit away from these lads, as they played really well," Benitez said.



"I met Maradona some years ago. He could be useful for us on the pitch.



"The team showed its quality."



Benitez has been pleased with the way his new signings have settled and said there was still plenty to come.



"It'll take a while for Henrique to settle in, as he needs to learn the language and understand our systems," he said.



"Callejon can also play as a centre forward. Gokhan Inler and Jorginho work very well together in midfield and help out the defence.



"Marek Hamsik has now fully recovered and is working very hard for the team. I hope this victory will give us more confidence to take into Serie A."