Nedbank Cup semi-final fixtures confirmed

The Nedbank Cup semi-final fixtures have been confirmed on Sunday evening, although there is still one quarter-final match yet to be played.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila will face either Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals after they beat Limpopo rivals Black Leopards 2-0 in a quarter-final match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Chippa United edged Richards Bay 2-1 at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday to progress to the next round, while the GladAfrica Championship sides as Pretoria Callies needed penalties to overcome Cape Town All Stars to claim their first ever semi-final appearance in the Nedbank Cup.

Pretoria Callies will now take on the Chilli Boys at home in the last four, while TTM awaits the winner of the last quarter-final between Sundowns and which is scheduled for Thursday, 15 April.

The dates, venues and times for the Nedbank Cup semi-finals will be confirmed at a later date by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Nedbank Cup semi-final draw:

Mamelodi Sundowns/Orlando Pirates vs Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

Pretoria Callies vs Chippa United